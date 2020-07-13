BidaskClub Lowers Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.78.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 10,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $188,345.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,276 shares of company stock worth $2,102,228. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,589,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.