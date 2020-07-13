BidaskClub Lowers J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CL King raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.00.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $121.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.62. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $196.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

In related news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,424.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after buying an additional 133,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 6.1% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 327,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 73.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 101,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.