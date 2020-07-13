BidaskClub Lowers ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $336.05 million, a P/E ratio of -181.52 and a beta of 1.53.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,853,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 53,577 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 687.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 52,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

