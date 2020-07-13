BidaskClub Downgrades Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASND. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $136.97 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $158.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.85 and a 200-day moving average of $134.37.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,231.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $1,363,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

