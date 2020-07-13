Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BFYT. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Benefytt Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefytt Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Benefytt Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.70.

BFYT opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Benefytt Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $318.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Benefytt Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Benefytt Technologies will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFYT. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $24,554,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $21,559,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $15,832,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $4,736,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $4,347,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

