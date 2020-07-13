Benchmark Botanics Inc (CNSX:BBT) Director Claude Clifford Stowell Sells 46,000 Shares

Benchmark Botanics Inc (CNSX:BBT) Director Claude Clifford Stowell sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $12,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927,600 shares in the company, valued at $250,452.

Benchmark Botanics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 56,000 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.27.

Benchmark Botanics Company Profile

Benchmark Botanics Inc produces and sells medical-grade marijuana. The company is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

