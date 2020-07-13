Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BBBY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.70.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.