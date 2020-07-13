Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) EVP Patrick Kaltenbach Sells 1,272 Shares

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00.

Patrick Kaltenbach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

On Friday, June 5th, Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.41. 1,338,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,158. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.39.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.13.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.