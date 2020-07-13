BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

BCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 96.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.

BCBP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.71. 36,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,961. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

