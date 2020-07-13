BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.
BCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 96.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.
BCBP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.71. 36,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,961. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.
BCB Bancorp Company Profile
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.
