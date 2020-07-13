Barrington Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Superior Industries International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.31.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.68 million. Superior Industries International had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 21.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares during the period. 43.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

