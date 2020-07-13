Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $79.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.23. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,074,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $258,144.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,221.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,164,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

