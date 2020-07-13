Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.13.
Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $79.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.23. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.
In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,074,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $258,144.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,221.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,164,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
