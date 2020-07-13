Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.70.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $155.60.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of SAP by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of SAP by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in SAP by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in SAP by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

