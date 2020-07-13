Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.34.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.10. Baozun has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Baozun’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 132,823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 11.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Baozun by 2.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,492 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 434,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

