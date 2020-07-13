Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,963 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,405,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,940,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,984 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after buying an additional 2,623,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after buying an additional 2,034,774 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.03.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $38.86. 318,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,460,960. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

