Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.