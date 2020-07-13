Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

EGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $204.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,586,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,513 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,080,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,050,000 after acquiring an additional 796,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,572,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,782,000 after acquiring an additional 580,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1,019.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,710 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,105,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,820 shares during the period. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

