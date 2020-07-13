Bank of America Raises Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Price Target to $3.40

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $2.75 to $3.40 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WETF. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $3.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $544.36 million, a PE ratio of -348.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.13. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.81 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 5,283.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 45,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 44,649 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 406,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 6,185.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 882,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 868,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 311,132 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

