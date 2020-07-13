Bank of America Raises Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $22.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VCTR. BidaskClub raised Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $18.75 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 20,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 31,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $479,260.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $827,867. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

