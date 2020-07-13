Bank of America Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $140.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Compass Point cut their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.10.

NDAQ stock opened at $122.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $123.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.52.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $121,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $355,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,038 shares of company stock worth $1,528,896. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $793,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,972,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

