Bank of America Raises BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $633.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $600.00 to $633.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $559.55.

BLK opened at $554.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $541.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 27.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 228.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

