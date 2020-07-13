Bank of America Raises Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target to $39.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of APAM opened at $32.62 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.49% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

