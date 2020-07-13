Bank of America Raises AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target to $29.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.80.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AllianceBernstein news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $258,196.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 91,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

