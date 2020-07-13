Bank of America Cuts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $40.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.64.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.