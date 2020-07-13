Bank of America Cuts Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $58.00

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.77.

BX stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,048,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,355,000 after acquiring an additional 184,391 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 56.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

