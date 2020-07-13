Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,081 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after buying an additional 3,263,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,050,510,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,417,000 after buying an additional 414,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Bank of America by 8.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,217,000 after buying an additional 3,017,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra decreased their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

BAC traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 69,283,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,386,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

