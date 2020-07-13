Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is Guardian Investment Management’s 7th Largest Position

Guardian Investment Management trimmed its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 3.7% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.19. 69,283,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,386,024. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.