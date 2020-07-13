Bank of America Boosts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $140.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $105.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $125.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

