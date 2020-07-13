B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.12

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 151659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on B2Gold from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000.

B2Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.