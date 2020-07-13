B. Riley Raises BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target to $25.50

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $25.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $620.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.55 and a beta of 1.53.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 97.57% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $289,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,405.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,303.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,065,953 shares of company stock valued at $37,618,224 and have sold 946,031 shares valued at $13,984,044. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

