B. Riley Cuts Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target to $25.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

FC stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $257.98 million, a PE ratio of -54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.88 million. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Michael Fung purchased 4,830 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,131.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,280. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 36,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

