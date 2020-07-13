Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.58

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 36 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

AZRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Azure Power Global from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.14 million, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,259,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,195,000 after purchasing an additional 717,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 444,091 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 786,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

