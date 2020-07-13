Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Raised to Buy at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded Avis Budget Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Avis Budget Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.20.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.30. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.53 million. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post -5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 282,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $5,818,033.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 93,125 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

