Auroracoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $122.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. Auroracoin has a market cap of $772,027.89 and $122.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00043370 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,240.60 or 0.99602754 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001044 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000304 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00136288 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.