Aua Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,116 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,803,510,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 65.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,060,486 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 418,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after acquiring an additional 316,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 820,100 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 759,744 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Pi Financial cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.26.

Shares of NYSE:CGC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.30. 6,514,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,101,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 6.10. Canopy Growth Corp has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 752.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

