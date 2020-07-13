Aua Capital Management LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Aua Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 389,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 47.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 55,116 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

BSX traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,120,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,657,869. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

