Aua Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aua Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $44,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.70.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,947,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,268,561. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.