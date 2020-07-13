Aua Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,073,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,148,000 after purchasing an additional 240,559 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $1,383,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $1,805,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth about $657,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.47. 8,585,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,489,311. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). Tilray had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 62.82%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,628,847.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $972,994.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,515,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 687,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,842. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TLRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Tilray to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.