Aua Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,523,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,721,992. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

