Aua Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aua Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 53,523,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,670,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

