Aua Capital Management LLC Has $56,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aua Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after buying an additional 5,148,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after buying an additional 3,652,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,811,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,856,674. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

