Aua Capital Management LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Aua Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after buying an additional 6,795,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,121 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,585,000 after buying an additional 2,532,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.38. 10,939,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,923,330. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

