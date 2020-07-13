AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 390,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,458 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in AT&T by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 194,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 190,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 34.7% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 747,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 192,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40,941,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,514,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $213.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

