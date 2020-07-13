AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.75. 2,121,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,514,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

