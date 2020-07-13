AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.60.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,261,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $2,853,400 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

