Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BCEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atreca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.95.

Get Atreca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $581.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05. Atreca has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 441,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,023. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Atreca by 170.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Atreca by 105.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Atreca by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.