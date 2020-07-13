ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ASML. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $352.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $395.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. ASML has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $399.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.66. The company has a market cap of $166.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ASML will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 374,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,020,000 after buying an additional 201,902 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

