Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arvinas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $60,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Arvinas by 88.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

