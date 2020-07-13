Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.90 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $53.90 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Binance. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007504 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002844 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, HitBTC, Binance, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

