Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARDX. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ardelyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.15.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $570.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.23%. The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, Director David M. Mott acquired 72,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $490,036.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $66,184.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,560.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,420. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 76,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,507,000 after acquiring an additional 947,947 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 60.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ardelyx by 30.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 266,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 207,426 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

