Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ardagh Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ardagh Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Shares of ARD stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Ardagh Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.